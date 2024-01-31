Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

NYSE:PNM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 235,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,140. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

