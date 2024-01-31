Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $10.02 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,914 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.49. 625,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,537. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $167.12. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

