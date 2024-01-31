Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $10.58 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,532 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,519,000 after buying an additional 2,724,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $59,209,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 684.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,323,000 after buying an additional 1,175,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG remained flat at $37.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 229,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,726. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAG. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In other news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $763,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

