Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the period. Integer accounts for 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.66% of Integer worth $17,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Integer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Integer by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Integer by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.
Shares of ITGR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.55. 24,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,842. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $106.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.99.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
