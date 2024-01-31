Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 105,624 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,624 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of Kemper worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kemper by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James upped their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kemper from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Kemper Price Performance

Kemper stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.62. 99,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,968. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $68.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

