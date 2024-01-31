Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,152 shares of company stock valued at $74,716,490. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE LLY traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $644.36. 2,034,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $611.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $663.55.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

