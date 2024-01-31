Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ares Capital worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,808 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 430,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.29. 1,831,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,706. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

