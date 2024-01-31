Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,994 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,994 shares during the quarter. Parsons accounts for approximately 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Parsons worth $16,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Parsons by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Parsons by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.97. 117,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,449. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.56.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Parsons had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

