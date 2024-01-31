Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 331 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Chubb by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 46,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.55. 1,347,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.17. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $248.55.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.