Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,814 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,011,000 after buying an additional 344,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,714,000 after buying an additional 121,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after buying an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,620,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,535,000 after buying an additional 41,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,125,000 after buying an additional 77,304 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE RHP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,826. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.58%.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.