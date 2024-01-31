Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 897 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,648 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,710 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,920,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,171,000 after acquiring an additional 604,214 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.39. 2,240,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,456,345. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $145.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $5,822,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

