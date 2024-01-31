Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,469 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 9,469 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.16. The stock had a trading volume of 562,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,305. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.44. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

