Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,648,000 after purchasing an additional 41,897 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 845,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,126,000 after purchasing an additional 101,833 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP opened at $160.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $163.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.20.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

