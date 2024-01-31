Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO) Declares Dividend of €0.02

Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TOROGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TORO opened at GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 million and a PE ratio of -16.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.44. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.54 ($0.01).

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

