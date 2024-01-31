Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,029. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.84. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $282.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

