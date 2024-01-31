Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,669 shares of company stock valued at $12,723,541. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,297.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $2,419.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,276.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,056.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,470.05 and a 12 month high of $2,421.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

