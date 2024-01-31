Chubb (NYSE:CB) Hits New 52-Week High at $247.72

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $247.72 and last traded at $245.25, with a volume of 394539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.17.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

