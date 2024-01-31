Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,600 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 456,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,886.0 days.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHUEF remained flat at $13.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. Chubu Electric Power has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $13.14.
About Chubu Electric Power
