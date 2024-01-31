Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,600 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 456,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,886.0 days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHUEF remained flat at $13.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. Chubu Electric Power has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

Get Chubu Electric Power alerts:

About Chubu Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.