Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.

Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Citizens Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.02. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 161,542 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 66,926 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

