CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $8.42

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.14. CleanSpark shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 2,855,558 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLSK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 957,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

