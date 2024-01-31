Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 2,042 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,987 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,997,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $212.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

