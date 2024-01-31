Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VCR stock opened at $297.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $309.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.58.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

