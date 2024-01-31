Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $191.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.