Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $742,000 Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 291.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $103.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.09 and its 200 day moving average is $89.07.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

