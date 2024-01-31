CMS Energy (CMS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect CMS Energy to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CMS Energy stock opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.62.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

