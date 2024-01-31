Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 352 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $75.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

