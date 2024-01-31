Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 60 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

Tesla Trading Down 2.6 %

Tesla stock opened at $186.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $593.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

