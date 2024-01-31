Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 800 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Sysco were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Sysco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.