Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,210,000 after purchasing an additional 497,852 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $644,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive
In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE CL opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $84.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average is $75.86. The company has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.
About Colgate-Palmolive
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
