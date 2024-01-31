Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 34,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 298,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.00. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

