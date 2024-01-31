Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $317.30 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $318.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.26.
About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.
