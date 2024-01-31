Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Stock Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.07% of Monroe Capital worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Monroe Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $159.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Monroe Capital had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 625.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Monroe Capital

About Monroe Capital

(Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Further Reading

