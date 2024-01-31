Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $221,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.15.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $96.53. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $108.85. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 175.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

