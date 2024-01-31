Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $729,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 666.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company stock opened at $397.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.54 and its 200-day moving average is $393.31. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

