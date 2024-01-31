Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Invests $260,000 in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPNG. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Coupang Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CPNG opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.20. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,006,290 shares of company stock worth $461,800,170. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

