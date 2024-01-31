Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Southern were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $369,131,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 5,840.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $136,393,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

