Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 9,852 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 412.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,887,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,459 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 414.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,589 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,168,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,809 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 391.9% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,161,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,424 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

