Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.58 and a 52 week high of $111.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.44. The stock has a market cap of $501.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

