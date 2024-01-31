Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 350 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.1% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $277.15 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $278.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $508.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

