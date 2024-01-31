Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.86

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.86 and last traded at $69.81, with a volume of 112292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.14.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

