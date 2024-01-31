Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 8.9% Higher

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. 6,111,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 6,228,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Coeur Mining by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

