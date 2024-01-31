Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of JVA stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JVA. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Coffee during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coffee by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Coffee by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

