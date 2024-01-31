Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $48.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cognex Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. Cognex has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cognex by 6.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cognex by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

