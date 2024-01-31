Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.66. 366,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,871. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

