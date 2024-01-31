Cohort (LON:CHRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $576.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 576 ($7.32) and last traded at GBX 576 ($7.32), with a volume of 151257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($6.99).

Cohort Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 538.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 510.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £243.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,739.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cohort’s payout ratio is presently 4,242.42%.

Insider Transactions at Cohort

About Cohort

In related news, insider Peter Lynas bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 545 ($6.93) per share, with a total value of £81,750 ($103,928.30). 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

