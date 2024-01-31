Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.70

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Colefax Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON CFX opened at GBX 646 ($8.21) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 703.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 722.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The company has a market cap of £40.18 million, a PE ratio of 727.78 and a beta of 0.19. Colefax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 620 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 860 ($10.93).
Colefax Group Company Profile
