Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.70

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Colefax Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON CFX opened at GBX 646 ($8.21) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 703.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 722.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The company has a market cap of £40.18 million, a PE ratio of 727.78 and a beta of 0.19. Colefax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 620 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 860 ($10.93).

Get Colefax Group alerts:

Colefax Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

Receive News & Ratings for Colefax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colefax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.