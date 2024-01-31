Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.61

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Colruyt Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26.

Colruyt Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This is a boost from Colruyt Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Colruyt Group Company Profile

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

