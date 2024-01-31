Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,864 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $5.67 on Wednesday, hitting $270.41. 277,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,536. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.05 and a 200 day moving average of $284.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.60.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

