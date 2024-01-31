Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys New Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,461,000. Valero Energy comprises 2.9% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,493. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.90 and its 200-day moving average is $130.29.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.50%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.