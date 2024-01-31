Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,636 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $10.94 on Wednesday, reaching $249.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,214. The stock has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

